Marine pulls 3 people from burning car after crash at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In an early morning crash that sent three to the hospital, a Camp Lejeune Marine was there to pull three people from the burning car.

“It just comes down to instinct at that point when you see something is going on and you do what you got to do to take care of it,” said Scott McDonell.

He and a few friends were driving home from Wilmington around 2:50 a.m. Saturday when they saw the wreck that shut down Market Street for an hour.

“I went over to the driver’s side to make sure the driver was okay, and she was conscious, coherent, everything was good to go,” said McDonell.

“I opened the door and the one in the back was a little bit incoherent, she was unconscious but she’s perfectly fine. Pulled all of them out and made sure to separate them so there was less stress,” he added.

Others joined in on the effort to help the crash victims.

McDonell says he went to the hospital with the three people and stayed with them until 8 a.m.

“If I was a parent and I had a son or daughter in the hospital, I would definitely want to have somebody by their side for comfort,” said McDonell.

The trio, ages 17, 20 and 20, were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

