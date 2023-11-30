WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County officials have received a search warrant from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, which is seeking documents and information related to personnel matters.

The news of the SBI inquiry came Wednesday morning from Interim County Manager and Martin County Attorney Ben Eisner. The county has come under fire in recent months over Martin General Hospital’s closure, a lack of transparency during board of commissioners meetings and former County Manager James Bennett’s hiring and pay raises.

That caused a lawsuit to be filed by commissioners Joe Ayers and William Gurganus along with several private citizens against commissioners Ronnie Smith, Dempsey Bond and Emily Biggs for their alleged support in approving the pay raises.

Some Martin County residents are saying the investigation is a step in the right direction to getting answers.

“I’d like to see those that, if wrong is found to be done, that they’re duly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and a call is made for their resignation,” said Martin County resident Paul Roberson.

Eisner issued a statement on the situation on Wednesday.

“The county has received a search warrant from the State Bureau of Investigations seeking documents and information relating to personnel matters. The county is cooperating with producing the requested information and will continue to comply with all requests.”