Masked man shot by grandfather during break-in dies

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A masked man, who was shot by his grandfather after breaking into his Burke County home and demanding money, has died in the hospital.

Jessie DeWayne Gibson, 34, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 20, at Carolinas Medical Center.

Gibson was shot multiple times by his grandfather, George Gibson Sr., 76, after Gibson forcibly entered his grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Hickory and tried to steal money.

According to the Long View Police Department, Gibson forcibly entered his grandfather’s home with his entire face and head concealed with a piece of clothing. Once inside the home, Gibson physically assaulted his grandfather, attempted to steal cash, and pointed a pistol at him.

Gibson Sr. shot his grandson during the incident, police said. At the time of the incident, Gibson Sr. was home alone and did not know the intruder was his grandson.

After the break-in and shooting, Gibson ran away from the residence and was located a short time later at Lowman’s hotel. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before he passed away.

During the crime scene search, Gibson’s cell phone was found in his grandfather’s driveway, and the mask covering was found in a wooded area a short distance away from Gibson Sr.’s home.

The investigation revealed that Gibson needed money to pay his rent, police said.

The District Attorney concluded that Gibson kicked in the front door, assaulted his grandfather, and attempted to rob him. It was determined that Gibson Sr. was in fear for his life and only using deadly force after his grandson pointed a gun at him.

The DA determined no charges would be filed against Gibson Sr. and his actions were justified.