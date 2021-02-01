Masks, social distancing during COVID-19 vaccine rollout could lead to drastic drop in cases, study finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 2 million COVID-19 cases and 8,000 deaths could be prevented if effective vaccines reach a high percentage of the state’s population and mask-wearing and social distancing continue, a new study finds.

A team of researchers led by a doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine created a model that projects changes in key metrics — including daily new cases and deaths — based on variables including vaccine effectiveness, the percentage of the population receiving it and whether those behavioral guidelines are relaxed.

“How did that relate to what people have already been doing in some of those individual behaviors like distancing and wearing face masks — what would the impact of easing some of those, relaxing some of those behaviors or measures while we’re rolling out the vaccine?” said Dr. Mehul Patel of the UNC School of Medicine, the lead researcher.

According to the model, the state would see about 450,575 new cases in what it terms the best-case scenario: A vaccine that’s 90 percent effective, reaching 75 percent of the population with those behavioral guidelines — also called non-pharmaceutical interventions — remaining in place.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the worst-case scenario — a vaccine that’s only 50 percent effective, reaching 25 percent of the population and stopping mask-wearing and distancing — would result in about 2.2 million new cases.

“While the communities are vaccinated, the models say it’s very important to keep practicing the safety behaviors that we’ve been doing — distancing, staying home when sick and wearing masks,” Patel said. “But also, it’s important that we continue to focus on getting more of the population vaccinated.

“And the sooner we do that, the sooner we’ll be able to drive down cases to those lower levels that we were seeing earlier in the pandemic, and the sooner we can start resuming pre-pandemic economic and social activities that we’re all wanting to do,” he added.

In all, the model simulated 12 combinations of scenarios — vaccine efficiency of 50 and 90 percent; adoption rates of 25 percent, 50 percent and 75 percent; and the maintaining and removal of those behavioral guidelines.

The study found that prematurely lifting those NPIs during the distribution of the vaccines could results in “substantial” increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and that as those restrictions are removed, higher vaccination rates — even with less-effective vaccines — can contribute to a bigger reduction in risk compared to more effective vaccines getting to fewer people.

“Our findings are very consistent with what public health is recommending already, which is very encouraging,” Patel said. “Really, our audience here was public health decision-makers because we want to be able to provide some evidence on some of the recommendations public health is making to the public.”