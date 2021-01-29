CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Nearly 2,500 people got their shots at Bank of America Stadium on Friday with one of the largest mass vaccination events in the country.

Crowds are expected to be even larger at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday and Sunday as the mass vaccination clinic continues. By the end of it all, about 19,000 people are set to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Friday moved smoothly as people walked into the stadium and drove up outside to get their shots.

Organizers say it took about 25 minutes per person, and that they actually have more capacity to do drive-up appointments.

Only about 20 percent of people drove through today. The other 80 percent of people walked into the stadium to get their vaccines.

From start to finish, people said it took a maximum of 25 minutes and that included the observation time after they got the shots. Seniors say the vaccines are the first steps to getting back to living life.

“It’s been hard. Things I was used to do or things I had planned to do, I put on hold, I just had to take precaution,” said Sandra Oglesby, who got her COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

A Green Bay Packers fan who got her vaccine at the Panthers’ stadium on Friday said it was quick, easy and painless.

“I’ve never had such an amazing experience,” she said.

Katrina Bartee Graham works in healthcare but she wasn’t so sure she wanted the COVID-19 vaccine. She was concerned over the safety and how it would feel.

“I was not going to get the vaccine, I was going to wait,” Graham said. “I thought at first it was put out too fast and I don’t know how safe it is.

But then, she talked to some family members who are nurss and she decided she’d get it.

“I got my first one today. Yay!” Graham said.

Saturday and Sunday’s clinics both run for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They expect to do about 8,500 vaccinations each day, and they’ll be back here for second doses in a month.

They are all booked up at this time, but may do future clinics at Bank of America Stadium once more vaccine becomes available.

“With the amount of people in and out they have done amazing. Amazing,” Graham said.

DRIVE-THRU AND PARKING INSTRUCTIONS

If you have a drive-thru appointment, the entrance to the drive-thru line is being set up near the intersection of Graham Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard near Truist Field.

To avoid construction traffic, event organizers recommend taking I-277 to get to the drive-thru entrance.

Dose 1 Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dose 2 Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28



Atrium is asking that people who are registered arrive 15 minutes ahead of scheduled appointment.

For more on this weekend’s event, please click here.