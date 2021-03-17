Mass vaccination site in Greensboro to pause drive-thru ahead of potential severe weather Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A mass vaccination site in Greensboro is pausing drive-thru vaccinations Thursday due to the potential for severe weather.

Drive-thru vaccinations will pause at 11 a.m. Thursday at Four Seasons and resume Friday morning at 8 a.m. Indoor vaccinations will still continue as scheduled.

If you had a drive-thru vaccination appointment for 11 a.m. or later, you will have the option to get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre at the same appointment time, or to reschedule a drive-thru appointment at a later date.

Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the North Carolina COVID-19 help center at 888-675-4567.