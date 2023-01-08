EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are investigating a massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an abandoned educational building near Salisbury.

The fire broke out before 7 p.m. at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building at 110 S. Long St. in East Spencer, officials said.

Photos from the scene showed massive flames shooting out from windows of the two-story brick-faced building.

By 7:20 p.m., several crews were at the scene and firefighters were shifted into a “defensive operation.”

Photo courtesy: Churchland Fire Department

Later, the fire worsened to a five-alarm fire.

Churchland Fire Department from Davidson County was among the agencies that helped Rowan County units battle the fire.

CBS 17 affiliate WJZY reported that no one was injured.