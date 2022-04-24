WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department put out a massive fire on the 4800-block of Dorset Road early Saturday morning.

4800-block of Dorset Road (Google Maps)

Defensive operations came to the scene around 4:20 a.m. and spent the next 45 minutes putting out the blaze, according to Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey.

Firefighters use defensive operations when it is not safe to enter a burning structure due to the nature of the fire.

No firefighters were injured and they located most of the home’s residents. Those found were uninjured, according to Ramsey.

Authorities are attempting to locate other residents who are unaccounted for.

The home suffered significant structural damage as a result of the fire.

A fire inspector is on the scene, but the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.