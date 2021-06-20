Massive fire destroys NC beach house with 16 bedrooms, listed for $4.8 million

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Fire officials say around 50 people were displaced following an overnight 2-alarm fire in Kills Devil Hills.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, the call for the fire came in just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Officials say the fire caused “extensive damage” to the 16-bedroom home. Multiple vehicles in the driveway were also damaged.

OBX Today reported the home that was destroyed was at 2031 S. Virginia Dare Trail.

The home, which has a hot tub and swimming pool, was listed for sale on the Realtor website for $4.89 million. The home is 8,519 square feet and has 19 bathrooms, according to the listing.

No injuries were reported. American Red Cross is currently working to help relocate the displaced residents.