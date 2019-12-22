Massive fire destroys popular waterfront restaurant at NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Several people were displaced when a popular restaurant and bakery in Beaufort was destroyed by fire early Sunday.

The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. at The Spouter Inn Restaurant and Bakery along Front Street.

It took multiple hours for crews to maintain the blaze, which left seven people with nothing, just days before Christmas.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting those displaced. Residents from the apartments above the bakery were evacuated and displaced.

The fire is contained but crews are still actively working to put out hotspots.

All around the scene, locals gathered to offer support for those who were displaced.

It’s a big loss for Beaufort, just because of the community we have. Everybody really supports each other,” said resident Rachel Cooper.

Officials say that The Spouter Inn, Tidal Treasure, four apartments, and one other business are a total loss.

Everyone inside of the building at the time of the fire made it out safely.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine why the fire sparked, however, the cause is still unknown.

Crews said they expect to remain on the scene all day Sunday and into the early morning hours on Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now