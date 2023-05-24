MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Earlier this month, a North Carolina man broke a state record for the largest mangrove snapper ever caught.

While fishing near Frying Pan Tower off the coast of Bald Head Island, 19-year-old Adrian Faircloth of Supply reeled in a 15-pound, 3.2-ounce Mangrove Snapper on May 6. From the tip of its nose to the end of its tail, the fish measured 29.5 inches long with a 23-inch girth.

Faircloth’s fish beat out the 2018 weigh-in of a 12-pound, 5-ounce mangrove snapper caught offshore of Ocean Isle Beach.

According to the NC Marine Fisheries Division which certified the record, Faircloth landed the fish using a live pogy, and 100-pound braid on an International 50w reel on a custom rod.

Adrian Faircloth, 19, of Supply holds the state record-breaking mangrove snapper. (Courtesy NC Marine Fisheries)

According to the state’s saltwater records website, there are five species of snapper that are tracked for records.

One, called the vermillion snapper, has not had its record broken in 14 years. As for the red snapper, that record has remained since 1970 when Ben Grant reeled in one at an even 40 pounds.