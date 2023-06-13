HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) — One thief’s particular taste in high-dollar Lego Star Wars sets makes him stand out– and the police force is looking for him.

Hickory Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who stole two shopping carts full of Star Wars Lego sets this week.

Target Loss Prevention reported the stolen Legos are worth $2,000.

Authorities said Target reported that a man exited its 1910 Catawba Valley Blvd SE Target location with seven black Lego sets. One cart appears to show six Lego Star Wars sets, while another is filled with an unknown number of toys. That cart shows one underneath the carriage.

Several people took to social media to weigh in on the thefts. Some suggested that the thief would go straight to Facebook Marketplace to deal out the stolen goods.

One commenter said, “that Bowser alone is $269.99, those are all $150-500 sets.”