RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame hosts its annual induction ceremony Thursday in Mooresville. The ceremony honors music legends with roots in the state.

Six inductees make up the 2023 class. Of those six, four are Triangle natives. Their music span a variety of genres and generations.

Bill Curtis

From Fayetteville, musician and songwriter Bill Curtis will be inducted. Curtis formed his funk disco band, The Fatback Band, in 1970. The band released the first recorded rap song “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” which is widely regarded as one of the first ever commercial rap singles.

Curtis has performed with renowned artist like Earth, Wind & Fire, and Aretha Franklin, and has received several invitations to the White House.

Betty Davis

Durham native, Betty Davis is regarded as the Queen of Funk. The NC Music Hall of Fame says Davis was a pioneering funk diva, singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion model who transformed funk music with her extreme performances and edgy lyrics. Davis’ music made the Billboard R&B charts in the 1970s. Her talents influenced artists like Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu, Prince, and Madonna.

Scotty McCreery

Growing up in Garner, Scotty McCreery made history as the first country artist and young male artist to have their first album debut at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. McCreery has earned five consecutive No.1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum albums and singles.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

McCreery has a number of awards already under his belt and has executive produced two Hallmark holiday movies based on his music, according to the NC Music Hall of Fame.

Loundon Wainwright III

From Chapel Hill, Loundan Wainwright III has released more than 20 albums, won a Grammy Award, and acted in films and television shows. After 50 years in the entertainment business, Wainwright III still tours playing his folk music live to this day.

His songs have been recorded by artists like Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, and Bonnie Raitt.