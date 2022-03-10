RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory, who told CBS 17 in late February the Ukraine crisis can’t be a “partisan issue,” is now making Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a pivotal issue in his efforts to be elected in the Republican primary.

McCrory took to a recent campaign ad to criticize rival Ted Budd for calling Putin a “very intelligent actor” in his Feb. 28 interview with CBS 17’s Michael Hyland.

McCrory’s campaign began running the commercial on Wednesday, accusing the congressman of being soft on President Vladimir Putin and Russian sanctions.

The ad marks the former governor’s first in the race.

While Budd and McCrory lead the field in recent polling and fundraising, fourteen Republicans are seeking the party’s nomination for the Senate seat in the May 17 primary.