CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – McDonald’s is holding drive-up job fairs across North Carolina.

More than 300 McDonald’s across North Carolina are looking to fill 9,000 positions.

On Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., those interested can drive up to select McDonalds locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot – no prior scheduling required.

Those interested can text 36453 to begin an application.