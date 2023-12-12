MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Planning and zoning officials in Mebane voted to recommend denying the proposal for a Buc-ee’s on Monday night in the city.

The city will take up the proposal on Jan. 8, 2024 and could still possibly give the Buc-ee’s the green light.

More than 30 people signed up to speak to the Planning and Zoning Board, and most of them were against the 32-acre mega-gas station site off Interstate 40 just one exit west of Tanger Outlets.

The meeting lasted over four hours.

The megasite would have 600 parking spaces and expect around five million visitors a year. That would require extensive upgrades to the surrounding roads and on-ramps.

To offer some perspective, the Buc-ee’s proposed for Mebane would be able to fit more than 18 Sheetz stores inside or half of a standard Walmart.

Several of the planning and zoning officials who voted against the proposal cited traffic concerns.