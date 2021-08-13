Mebane police seeking 2 men who robbed Jersey Mike’s at gunpoint, fled in stolen car

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects are being sought after robbing a Jersey Mikes’s sandwich shop.

The Mebane Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Two armed suspects took money from the cash register and fled, police said. A responding officer noticed a car driving recklessly away from the scene and two officers followed the car.

After following the car into the area of Quaker Creek Drive, they located three men running from the area. The officers pursued them but the suspects evaded them in the area of Briarwood Drive.

The suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was located and items related to the robbery were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone having any information is asked to call the Mebane Police Department or Alamance County Crimestoppers.