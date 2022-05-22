MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money.

“It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor.

She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket.

“I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong with me,” Villasenor recalled.

The 50-year-old matched all five white balls in Monday’s drawing to win her prize, she bought her lucky $2 ticket using online play.

“When I saw it was $500,00, I was literally stunned,” said Villasenor.

She collected her winnings on Tuesday and had the choice of either receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of her life or a lump-sum amount of $390,000. Villasenor chose the lump sum and walked away with $276,943 after tax withholdings.

Villasenor says she wants to use the money to build a pool and go on vacation. She also owns a concrete business and says she has ideas for new ones that this money will help her fund.



Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life drawings are held every night and offer a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. The odds of winning the second prize, $25,000 a year for life, are 1 in 1.8 million.

Ticket sales from games such as Lucky for Life make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $9.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Alamance County in 2021, visit https://nclottery.com/impact.