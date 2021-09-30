Stoney Creek Elementary student dies from COVID-19 in Meckenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Mecklenburg County spokesperson has confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that an elementary-aged child had died from COVID-19.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department reports that the death occurred last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the child was a student of Stoney Creek Elementary School. The age of the child was not immediately provided to FOX 46 Charlotte.

We are working to confirm additional details. We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte and FOX46.com for updates.