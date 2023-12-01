RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion is now in effect, but it’s going to take time for all those who are eligible to get in another system.

More than 600,000 are now eligible for Medicaid in this state. It means not only better health care, but improved access to mental health and substance abuse care.

However, don’t expect all those people to go on to the Medicaid rolls immediately.

Health officials say it’s a multiyear process to reach everyone who qualifies under the expansion.

“It’s not just about next week or next month, it’s about next year,” said N.C. Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley. “It’s about getting everyone eligible enrolled.”

For those who are now eligible, this is a watershed moment.

“25 percent of our childcare workers don’t have healthcare,” they can get it now,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Restaurant workers, custodial workers, people with 2 or 3 part time jobs — the list goes on.”

If you’re one of the many who now become eligible for Medicaid, you can apply virtually, by phone or in person at special temporary locations set up by the NC Navigators Consortium.

Unlike with the Affordable Care Act, there is no deadline to sign up for Medicaid — you can do it whenever you want. However, there is a 45-day period when your application must be examined to see if you qualify.

“If you are eligible for Medicaid and you fit under the expansion, you can apply for Medicaid year-round. It doesn’t matter,” said Sammy Leach of the consortium. “There’s no end date for that. If you’re eligible for Medicaid, you can apply for Medicaid coverage.”

Although you can apply for Medicaid at any time, you have to wait until you are approved but your coverage is retroactive to the day you applied.

In other words, if you apply on June 1, but your coverage isn’t approved until mid-August, your Medicaid benefits are still retroactive to June 1.