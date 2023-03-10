MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A medical helicopter crashed Thursday evening in Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Services, the LIFE FORCE 6 medical helicopter went down around 7 p.m.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of Middle Burningtown Road and Olive Hill Road just northwest of Franklin.

There were four people — three crew members and a patient — on board when the helicopter went down.

Three of the people on board were taken by ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville with minor to moderate injuries while one was taken to Angel Medical Center for evaluation.

The helicopter, which was based on Andrews, was headed to Mission Hospital from Murphy when it crashed.

The FAA was notified and the NTSB is expected to respond Friday morning.

Middle Burningtown Road will remain closed until late Friday at the earliest as investigators work to sift through the wreckage and determine the cause of the crash, officials said.