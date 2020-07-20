Medical professionals weigh in on best way to reopen NC businesses safely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the state of North Carolina stuck in Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan for at least three more weeks, medical professionals are weighing in on the best way to reopen businesses safely.

“Right now, we’re not on a good trajectory,” said Dr. Larry Caplin. “We have a lot of people getting infected.”

As the nation moves further into the coronavirus pandemic, Caplin says there’s one thing we should all know.

“We’re never going to get back to ‘normal’,” said Caplin.

According to Caplin part of the problem is the rising demand for testing across the country.

“We’re short on test kits,” said Dr. Caplin. “We’re short on reagent. We’re short on lab space, and lab availability. We’re short on personnel to be able to do it.”

That hasn’t stopped him from working to develop a way for businesses, schools, and churches to open their doors.

“One of the problems we have right now is that people aren’t prescreening,” said Dr. Caplin. “No one knows who’s walking in the door, who’s potentially infected, who currently is infected, and who currently has symptoms.”

Part of that prescreening process would include temperature checks, a series of questions, and face coverings.

“If everybody is wearing a mask we don’t actually have to be six feet apart,” said Dr. Caplin. “This is a barrier.”

Caplin says he has taken these steps in his offices and has yet to have an employee test positive for COVID-19.

Caplin believes if businesses stick to these steps the pandemic could be over in 6 to 8 weeks.

“This is a public health issue to get people back to school, get people back to work, and get our country back open again and people need to be mindful of that,” said Dr. Caplin.

DOCS Health will be holding rapid test sites at the following areas:

Brightleaf/Smithfield Flea Market COVID Testing Site-Jul 24-25

Four Oaks Elementary COVID Testing- Jul 22

Glendale-Kenly Elementary COVID Testing-Jul 21

Johnston Community College COVID testing- Jul 21

Princeton Elementary COVID Testing-Jul 23

Selma Middle School COVID Testing- Jul 20

