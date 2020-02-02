Meet Bobby Turner, NC man fighting 3 types of cancer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Bobby and I first met in 2015. We featured him as a “Survivor Story” on WBTV News as we led up to “Race for the Cure.”

He’s one of the one-in-1,000 men diagnosed with breast cancer, and one of even fewer brave enough to talk about their battle with what’s commonly considered a “women’s disease.”

“But we should be talking about it,” Bobby said. “Even if you’re a big, tough guy, cancer can hit you. No one is immune.”

As you can tell from that quote, Bobby is open and brutally honest. He will tell you about how he beat leukemia as a child, then got diagnosed with breast cancer as an adult.

Today, he’s happy to say, he beat his breast cancer.

Just like he did his leukemia decades ago.

What’s upsetting is, he was just diagnosed with liver and bone cancer.

“I’d been doing well with treatments and then in November, my scans showed spots on my liver,” Bobby said. “Maybe one day I could get some good news.”

A singer/songwriter from Lincolnton named Shane Willis, has been touched by Bobby’s hardship. He’s putting on a benefit to help. Shane says 100-percent of proceeds from the concert will go to Bobby, and two other of his buddies facing uphill medical battles: Nathan Setzer (in the middle of the above photo) just finished his final round of chemo for liver and lung cancer. BJ Truesdale (right) has stomach cancer, just diagnosed in November, and is currently in chemo treatments.

“I have fought doctors and insurance for my treatment,” said BJ. “So many people come forward to help, it’s unreal. Stage IV stomach cancer is definitely an uphill battle. Shane’s trying to make it a little easier.”

“Most people don’t understand – or have any experience – with the financial burdens that accompany diagnoses like these, and the subsequent treatments and care required,” Shane said in response. “I just want to try to help.”

The concert is at the James W Warren Citizens Center in Lincolnton on March 6 at 8 .pm. Shane and “other local talent” will be performing.

“I was doing fine until November,” said Bobby. “It’s a unique thing to be battling cancer again, a third time. I’m grateful for the community support.”

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: