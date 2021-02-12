Meet the ‘Donut King’ whose shop has taken NC by storm

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — People drive from all over the Southeast for Lexington Barbecue, but recently more and more are traveling to the town for a sweet treat.

Lexington’s little donut shop on Main Street fries big apple fritters and fresh doughnuts all day.

Red Donuts has nearly perfect ratings from customers on sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.

WGHP’s Shannon Smith stopped by the shop for a taste and discovered the surprising secret behind the success, a Cambodian immigrant who calls himself the Donut King.