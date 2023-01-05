RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

But not THE big prize.

Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 winner in the state for the most recent drawing Tuesday night.

That $2 ticket was sold online in Davie County.

But no one won the jackpot — here, or anywhere else — so someone in the state with the right numbers could walk away with a lump-sum payment of $483.5 million if that person does not take the larger amount as an annuity.

The $940 million is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and the fourth-largest in the history of the Mega Millions game.

Still, it’s less than half of the top lottery prize of all time — the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last month. A single winning ticket was sold in California, but the winner has yet to be announced.

The Mega Millions record is $1.537 billion, won in 2018 by a single ticket in South Carolina.

The jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

“Winning a jackpot of that size would be an amazing way to start 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember there are nine ways to win so check your tickets carefully after Friday’s drawing. Good luck to all North Carolinians who are going for the jackpot.”