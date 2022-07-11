RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to its highest amount in more than one year.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing now sits at $440 million.

The last time the jackpot was this big was on May 21, 2021, according to a release. A winning group in Pennsylvania ended up taking home that jackpot that eventually rose to $516 million.

If someone in North Carolina wins Tuesday’s $440 million jackpot, they have two choices — they could either take the full amount as an annuity or $247.8 million in cash.

“It has been quite a while since we saw a Mega Millions jackpot this high,” Mark Michalko said, the executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Players are dreaming about the prospect of taking home such a big jackpot. We are crossing our fingers that it happens here in North Carolina on Tuesday night.”

North Carolinians have had luck on their side recently in other drawings, with multiple winners announced last week.

On Monday, it was announced that an Alamance County man collected $1 million after buying a lottery ticket based on a ‘gut’ feeling.

Then on Wednesday, a Durham man took home a $160,543 jackpot after pausing his ‘Stranger Things’ binge for a snack run and picking up a lottery ticket.

Just one day later, a Raleigh man won $100,000 from a $30 scratch-off ticket.

According to a release, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.