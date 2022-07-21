RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You could win one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots of all time — nearly two-thirds of a billion dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that the jackpot for the drawing Friday night is up to $660 million — the third biggest in the 20-year history of the game.

The winner could take that amount as an annuity or opt for a lump sum of $376.9 million.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot ever up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director.

“Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win.”

Someone who bought a $2 ticket in Gastonia wound up winning $1 million in the drawing Tuesday night, lottery officials said. That prize has yet to be claimed.

There were two $30,000 prizes and one $10,000 jackpot won in the state that night.