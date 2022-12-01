RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $333 million — and someone could win big on Friday night’s drawing.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice to take home $333 million as an annuity or $172.3 million in cash.

“It’s been a great run for jackpots this year and Mega Millions is adding one more to that list,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Good luck this weekend to everyone in North Carolina who will be going after that big prize.”

While the jackpot is still up for grabs, North Carolinians continue to take home prizes. Tuesday’s drawing had more than 20,000 winners in the state.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been on a roll since two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot in the Oct. 14 drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play by clicking here. The N.C. Education Lottery Official Mobile App can also be used to play the Mega Millions.