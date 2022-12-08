RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $379 million for Friday night’s drawing.

A North Carolina winner could take home $379 million as an annuity or $202.6 million in cash.

“What a tremendous moment that would be to win a jackpot like that,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “For all our players trying for the big jackpot on Friday, make sure to check your tickets carefully after the drawing. Remember there are nine different ways to win.”

North Carolinians are taking home prizes while the jackpot remains up for grabs. In Tuesday night’s drawing, a winning ticket matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The ticket was purchased at the Convenience Corner on Marlboro Street in Hamlet.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Saturday’s jackpot is up to $116 million, or $61.3 million on cash.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. Tickets can also be purchased with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.