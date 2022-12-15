RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $429 million for Friday’s drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

A lucky winner has the chance to take home $429 million as an annuity or $233.6 million in cash.

“The Mega Millions game offers life-changing jackpots and Friday’s $429 million prize certainly qualifies as that,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “For all our players trying for the big jackpot on Friday, make sure to play smart. Remember it only takes one ticket to win the whole thing.”

While the jackpot is still up for grabs, North Carolinians continue to take home other prizes. In Tuesday night’s drawing, a lucky ticket matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The prize doubled to $20,000 when the 2X Megaplier hit. The ticket was purchased at the River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South in New Bern.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth $149 million, or $80.4 million in cash.

Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location through Online Play, on the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.