RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth over $400 million, and the Powerball jackpot worth $378 million isn’t far behind.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot offers a $410 million annuity worth $213.8 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot offers a $378 million annuity worth $198.7 million in cash.

“It’s rare to have a weekend where two different jackpots of this size are both up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen a number of big wins recently in North Carolina and we would love to see a jackpot win here this weekend. Good luck to all our players.”

Some North Carolinians have already seen big prizes. In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a player in Gaston County matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302 million.

Players can purchase Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.