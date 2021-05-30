Mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach is available for charter — at a price

by: WECT

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – If you have driven over the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, or cruised down the Intracoastal Waterway over the last several days, you may have seen a boat that made you do a double-take.

The luxury charter yacht named Skyfall, docked at the Wrightsville Beach Marina, is nearly 200 feet long.

According to the website, the going rate to charter this yacht for a week’s rental is $275,000 plus expenses, although it’s not available for U.S. residents to charter while in U.S. waters.

Among other things, the yacht has a plunge pool and jacuzzi, a wine cellar, and a full entertainment system.

And, if you’re wondering, yes, it’s named after a James Bond film.

