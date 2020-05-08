Memorial created for missing NC women at scene of deadly crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Community members set up a memorial this week in honor of two missing Wilmington women.

Days after police tape was taken down, debris from the 2013 Dodge dart still litters the woods. Since police cleared the scene, people have tied white ribbons to the trees snapped where the car tore through the brush.

According to police, emergency crews were dispatched to River Road on the night of April 15 on reports of a possible high-speed crash.

Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga were last seen driving away from their Kerr Avenue Apartment in a 2013 Dodge Dart that same night.

When officers arrived to the area, they couldn’t find any sign of a crash so they left the scene. It would be 19 days until the grey Dodge Dart was found in the marshy, wooded area.

While officials have not confirmed the Paige and Stephanie were found inside the car, beginning Wednesday morning many people stopping by the memorial have left mementos for the missing women.

“I wanted to put something beautiful out as a reminder to keep the girls’ memory alive. They were beautiful girls and we just wanted something beautiful out here to remind people of them when they drove by,” said Carla McCall. “If this happened to those girls, it could happen to anybody.”

The first flowers laid at the site were put in place by people who didn’t even know Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga.

“I came out here the day they were pulling the car out. I just wanted to come back and put some flowers and show some love to the family. I know they’re grieving at home now and they’re not focused on coming out here right now, they need the space and time to breathe,” said Cassandra Cruz. “I did not know them at all, but their story has touched me completely and ill continue to pray for the family.”

