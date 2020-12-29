SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) – There is a memorial growing along Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury to remember a teenager who was killed in a crash Sunday morning.
Investigators say the teen was in the backseat of a Mercedes SUV and Alex Garcia was behind the wheel.
Police say the 19-year-old driver was speeding, lost control and the vehicle traveled 138 feet before hitting a tree. The driver suffered minor injuries.
A 16-year-old boy was killed. Two other teens are still in critical condition.
“The driver of vehicle, live with the fact his actions cost the life of one of his friends and put two others in the hospital, something he has to live with but of course our prayers and condolences go out to families,” Lt. Lee Walker with the Salisbury Police Department.
Police say they found marijuana and mushrooms in the car. More charges could be filed.
