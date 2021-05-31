Memorial honoring Confederate officer torn down in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A 75-foot memorial to a Confederate leader has been removed from its perch in downtown Asheville where it stood for more than 120 years.

WLOS-TV in Asheville reports that the stone obelisk was fully dismantled over the Memorial Day weekend. The demolition took more than a week.

Its completion came after a North Carolina appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the work.

The monument memorialized Confederate colonel and governor Zebulon Vance.

It is one of many Confederate statues and memorials that have been torn down across the South in the last year amid protests for racial justice.

Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March to remove the monument, the culmination of a decision-making process that began after the police killing of George Floyd.

Built in 1897, the obelisk honors Vance, a former North Carolina governor, U.S. senator and Confederate military officer. The city has said the monument is located on a site where enslaved people are believed to have been sold.

According to the city, temporary restoration was to be completed by a local Black-owned business while planners and community organizers work with the public on a long-term plan for the site.