GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The sight of hundreds and hundreds of vehicles driving through the streets of Greensboro will be a sign of solidary.

“It’s going to be amazing to see,” said Nathan Sheppard, the president and founder of Operation Fly Our Flag.

The organization will host a memorial ride on Sunday to honor the life of slain Greensboro Police Sergeant Dale Nix.

Around 700 cars, jeeps, motorcycles and other vehicles have already pre-registered, but there is still have a week to go, and drivers can show up the day of the event. You have to buy at least one sticker to participate. Those cost $20 a piece, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Nix family.

“I love seeing that. I hate the reason we are seeing it. I love seeing the response,” Sheppard said about the large turnout.

He has organized other memorial rides in North Carolina, but this will be the largest.

“There is a moment where I am able to just stop and take a look around, and you can easily get emotional and overwhelmed by the response because all of those people are there to show love and show support and that much of that kind of powerful energy just around you … is absolutely amazing,” Sheppard said.

The moment he heard about Nix, he jumped into action.

“Learning about who he was through those first couple of days just really struck me, and it just spoke to me,” Sheppard said. “Everyone I have spoken to thus far that knows him said he immediately made you feel like family … and was just such a great light in this world.”

They will start to gather for the ride at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the parking lots across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.

They will take off at 10:42 a.m., signifying the police code for 10-42, which is a final sign off.

“We are going to be going no more than 35 miles an hour. Could be 25,” Sheppard said.

From the Greensboro Coliseum, the group will travel on West Gate City Boulevard, turn left onto Elm Street, turn right onto Market Street and take that to Wendover Avenue before ending on the Kickback Jacks on Battleground Avenue.

Together, hundreds and hundreds of people, will be driving a few miles in memory of Nix.

“To me, actions speak a whole lot louder than anything else,” Sheppard said.

There is still time to register for the ride before or the day of the event. All types of vehicles are welcome. To purchase a sticker in support or purchase a sticker to participate go here.