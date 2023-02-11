BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — In memory of the lives lost in the tragic plane crash on February 13, 2022 that devastated the Carteret County communities, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners has declared Monday as Young Waterfowlers’ Day.

In honor of East Carteret High School students Noah Styron, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd and Kole McInnis, all schools, students and staff members, as well as community members, have been encouraged to wear camouflage on Monday as a sign of community support and solidarity.

Click here to view the proclamation adopted by the Board of Commissioners. A memorial service and tree planting ceremony will also be held at Atlantic Elementary School on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

United States Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Ted Budd (R-NC) introduced legislation to honor the six victims of the plane crash.

According to a news release, the Down East Remembrance Act gives the exact latitudes and longitudes of creeks’ locations which will be named after the victims. U.S. Representative Greg Murphy (R-NC) led a similar bill to the Down East Remembrance Act in the House.

“Eastern North Carolina continues to grieve the victims lost in the tragic plane crash last year,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud to introduce legislation to name creeks in honor of the North Carolinians who lost their lives on that fateful day. I thank Congressman Murphy for his leadership in this effort and hope my colleagues will take swift action to take up and pass this legislation.”

“Last year’s plane crash in Carteret County was a devastating tragedy,” said Senator Budd. “As a tribute to those we lost, I’m proud to support legislation to name the creeks in their honor.”

“Last year, Eastern North Carolina was struck by a horrible tragedy. One year later, we look to immortalize the six Down East victims so that they will never be forgotten,” said Rep. Murphy. “While I cannot imagine the immense pain their families are still feeling, it is my hope that this bill will bring some consolation and closure. I am grateful for my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for joining me in this effort.”