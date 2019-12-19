Men forced their way into NC woman’s car, sexually assaulted her, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for three suspects who reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman Tuesday night.

According to the police report, around 6:45 Tuesday night three suspects forced a 36-year-old woman to drive them to another location in her car. Police are not saying where they drove next, but the report says one of the suspects grabbed the woman’s breast and tried to steal her purse.

Employees at Azteca Mexican Restaurant next to the gas station are not surprised this happened. They tell WBTV they had to hire a security guard two weeks ago to make customers feel safe.

“Even during daylight, bad things like really bad things happen,” employee Estephany Hernandez said.

CrimeMapping shows nearly 100 crimes within a mile of where the incident happened just in the last month including assault, burglary, drug possession and sale, fraud, break-ins and robbery.

Customers notice a problem with homelessness and panhandling.

“Our customers have complained about it and been like I feel I’m being harassed by them because I’ve said no and they keep like please please, so I feel uncomfortable even coming here,” Hernandez said.

They hired security to combat this problem, but Hernandez would also like to see more police.

“For our customer’s safety, for our safety, for everyone’s safety,” she said.

An employee of the gas station said police are taking a look at security footage.

According to CMPD, no arrests have been made.

