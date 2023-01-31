GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home for addiction through Hope is Alive Ministries.

It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Saturday.

“The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics and those who love them,” Dylan Clem said, a program manager for Hope is Alive Greenville. “My goal is to get men in here that struggle with alcohol and addiction and get them to realize that their life has value.”

For those in the program, being led by someone that has gone through the recovery process can make a big impact, they said.

“A big part of the men’s program is developing community leaders…a new resident comes in and seeing us work side by side, addressing issues, solving problems and doing it, usually with a smile on our face, it kind of creates a pathway for them to follow,” Cameron Moore said, Greenville’s Hope is Alive community outreach coordinator.

The program requires that residents take the courses that are offered through Hope is Alive, that dive deep into subjects such as co-dependency, setting boundaries, AA sponsorships, saving money and building budgets. This curriculum is intended to set residents up for success while they live in the home and after they move on to pursue life after recovery.

For questions regarding enrollment or referral contact Cameron Moore at cameron@hopeisalive.net or call 1.844.3.HOPE.NOW.