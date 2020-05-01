Most NC residents cautious about quick return to normal activities, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Most North Carolinians are cautious about resuming activities that have been limited during the coronavirus response, according to a poll released Friday.

Those results run counter to the protests by groups demanding that Gov. Roy Cooper relax social distancing measures and reopen an economy that has slowed dramatically during the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more: 76% of NC voters approve of Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order, new Meredith poll shows

“Even though there are protests going on fairly regularly about the executive order, that’s not where most North Carolinians are,” poll director David McClennan told CBS 17 News.

Meredith College conducted an online survey of 604 registered voters in North Carolina on April 27 and 28, asking them a variety of questions related to the pandemic and how it has shaped their opinions about daily life and the leaders who are managing the government’s response at the federal and state levels.

The poll — titled “Reopening North Carolina” — revealed certain apprehensions among those who responded, with 44.5 percent saying they would continue to wait before doing any of the suggested activities.

Only 34.6 percent said they would either get a haircut or go to a beach. Just 28.3 percent would dine at a restaurant. And only 9.1 percent would go to a bar.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

That could be an indicator that the economic recovery could be slower than hoped, McLennan said.

“If people are unwilling to go to restaurants or get a hair cut, go to the beach, those kinds of things, it may take a long time for them to feel comfortable doing that,” McLennan said.

“And so, for those people who want the recovery to happen almost immediately and for the economy to come back very quickly, that may be something that may not happen,” he said, adding that President Donald Trump “talks about how by August we’ll have a roaring economy again. These kind of attitudes indicate that may not be the case.”

The clearest divide among demographic groups responding to the question of whether to keep waiting seemed to fall along certain levels of income.

Of those making more than $200,000 per year, 58.6 percent of them said they would continue to wait before choosing to do any of those things, as did half of those making between $100,000 and $199,999.

But only 42.2 percent of those making less than $50,000, and only 43.5 percent of those making between $50,000 and $99,999 said their choice was to keep waiting.

Also, among those identifying as being from rural areas, only 41.8 percent said they would continue to wait with urban (45.9 percent) and suburban (44.7 percent) expressed a desire to keep waiting.

And 39.7 percent of those with a high school diploma or less said they would keep waiting compared to 47.9 percent of people with some college or a bachelor’s degree and 48.2 percent of those with a graduate degree.

More headlines from CBS17.com: