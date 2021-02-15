Michael Jordan gifts $10 million to Novant to open two medical clinics in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington native and NBA Legend Michael Jordan has gifted Novant Health $10 million to open two medical clinics in New Hanover County.

The announcement came Monday morning and was made by Carl Armato, president and CEO, Novant Health and John Gizdic, executive vice president and chief business development officer, Novant Health.

“The regional health care system and Jordan previously partnered to open two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, N.C., bringing comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities. Jordan’s gift will help Novant Health bring this same integrated care model to more rural and rural-adjacent communities in his hometown, offering much-needed services to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The two new clinics are slated to open in early 2022,” according to a press release.

The clinics in Charlotte have already seen more than 4,500 patients as well as continue to provide COVID-19 response.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said. “Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

So far nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out at the Charlotte clinics.

“This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent. We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “We are so appreciative of Michael’s unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most. It’s not only an investment in us as a partner, but it’s an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach.”

The announcement comes just two weeks after the finalization of Novant’s purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“When we set out to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, we made it absolutely clear that one of our top priories was to improve health outcomes in southeastern North Carolina, with access to affordable care for all,” Armato said. “With Michael’s gift, we’ll be able to more quickly, and directly, have an impact. The establishment of these two new clinics reinforces our true commitment to improving the health of the southeast region.”

