HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Huntersville Police got quite the surprise when officers responded to a call regarding two ‘suspects’ overnight.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday calls came in regarding suspicious activity and reported yard damage in the Stephens Grove community, a post by the department on its social media platforms explained.

“The caller also stated they were possibly juveniles, due to their ‘miniature’ stature,” the post said tongue-in-cheek.

The parents of the donkeys soon arrived on the scene and took them home, about a half-mile away from where they were located.