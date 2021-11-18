Mike Minter has make or break question looming for his Campbell football program

Campbell head coach Mike Minter gives the thumbs-up to his team during second-quarter action against Charlotte at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014. Charlotte won, 33-9. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – An exasperated Mike Minter met with the media following Campbell University’s 28-21 home loss to Hampton University on Saturday. The Pirates went 75 yards in 10 plays, getting a two-point conversion to take a 28-21 lead with 2:10 left in the game.

The Camels were unable to muster a game-tying drive as the Pirates escaped with the seven-point win.

“We’re a bad football team right now,” Minter said shaking his head. “When you get in the moment you’ve got to be able to make those plays. Football still comes down to making plays and we didn’t make the plays we needed.”

The Camels will carry a five-game losing skid into their final game Saturday at Robert Morris University. After that contest, it appears as if change is coming to the Campbell football program.

“First of all you’ve got to get the right guy’s and that’s recruiting,” Minter said. “And it’s going to take time – and that’s the bad thing. It’s definitely going to take time to build this roster out, we’re still not even at 63 scholarships yet.”

The transfer portal has made it easy for players to come and go.

The Camels will most certainly benefit next season from players coming. It’s the “going” part of the equation that Minter is focused on.

“You can’t bring the same group back, them being 3-7,” Minter said. “That’s not it. This group that’s together right now is not good enough. What that means is that we’ve got to get other people.”

He continued, “That’s just the nature of what we do right? When you’re not good enough? We’ll go find the right people to get us over the hump and get us to where we need to get to.”

And as far as the players who want to come back and be a part of the program going forward, what is their situation?

“Why are you here?” Minter said of what he will ask his current players at the end of the season. “I get a chance to ask that question and then we’re going to start 2022 with everybody who answered the question right.”

A one-question final exam with a professor who doesn’t seem to be in the mood to hand out extra credit.