CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been suspended for 30 games without pay after a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children, NBA communications announced Friday.

The incident happened on June 27, 2022, in L.A., after Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including child abuse.

At the time of the charges, the Hornets released the following statement:

“We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.” Fans have mixed reactions about Miles Bridges playing for the Hornets again

Being a restricted free agent, anyone who signs him to an offer sheet, the Hornets have the ability to match it, keeping him in Charlotte.

No matter who he signs with, he must miss the first ten games to complete his suspension of 30 games.

The other 20 are considered served since he did not play during the 2022-23 season.