RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Zoo is holding its Military Appreciation Week.

It starts on Monday, November 7 and goes until Sunday, November 13.

Officials said Military Appreciation Week is in honor of Veterans Day.

During the event, admission is free to military personnel and veterans as well as “one accompanying guest,” officials said.

To get this offer, officials said you’ll need to bring any of the following:

US Veterans ID

Military ID

DD-214 with Photo ID

State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier

ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion

For more information on Military Appreciation Week and the North Carolina Zoo, click here.