RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Zoo is holding its Military Appreciation Week.
It starts on Monday, November 7 and goes until Sunday, November 13.
Officials said Military Appreciation Week is in honor of Veterans Day.
During the event, admission is free to military personnel and veterans as well as “one accompanying guest,” officials said.
To get this offer, officials said you’ll need to bring any of the following:
- US Veterans ID
- Military ID
- DD-214 with Photo ID
- State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier
- ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion
For more information on Military Appreciation Week and the North Carolina Zoo, click here.