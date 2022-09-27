RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Military leaders and lawmakers are meeting for the first North Carolina Defense Summit in Raleigh.

Two main focuses of the summit are the military’s impact on North Carolina’s economy as well as what challenges military families are facing.

Some of those challenges include housing, childcare, and employment.

The State Military Affairs Commission said that they want to guide leaders in the military and community on how to help those who are serving the country.

This is happening at the Crabtree Valley Marriott, and there will also be a hiring event for service members and their spouses.

