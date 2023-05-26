JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. military is warning boaters and people along the North Carolina coast to stay off a dangerous island — that has become even more dangerous after recent hurricanes.

As summer is looming and Memorial Day weekend is here, the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune is alerting folks to unexploded ordnance around and on Browns Island, which the military has called “explosive-laden.”

An unexploded bomb found on the island. Photo by Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger

In an email Friday, base officials said the danger of lurking bombs is even in the water surrounding the Onslow County island.

Problems with the unexploded bombs were worsened in the last few years because of hurricanes.

“Due to erosion from Hurricane Florence in September 2018, more previously-buried unexploded ordnance has been exposed on the island,” officials said.

Unexploded ordnance on the beach at Browns Island.

A bomb found in 2018 (left) and the crater it created when it was exploded. Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls Marine Corps Installations East

Earlier, the base warned about a 200-pound bomb unearthed by Hurricane Florence.

Also, an unexploded 250 lb. WWII-era AN-M57 A1 variant was found last summer — during high tide, it could not be seen.

Photo by Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger

“The Atlantic-Intracoastal Waterway restrictions to creeks and tributaries leading to and around Browns Island are to protect boaters from the frequent live-fire training exercises conducted in the area and the danger” of unexploded ordnance, the base said.

A bomb being exploded on Browns Island.

Browns Island is located about three miles southwest of Emerald Isle Beach. It has been used as a live-firing area since the 1940s.

Boats can access the water surrounding Browns Island only when training is not taking place. Beaching, disembarking, fishing or conducting bottom-disturbing activities is strictly prohibited. Unauthorized access can result in a fine of up to $5,000.