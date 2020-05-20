Millions of 17-year cicadas to emerge this year in North Carolina, Virginias

North Carolina news

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada.

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17 years underground.

They believe as many as one and half million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to people.

They don’t bite or sting, but they could damage trees.

