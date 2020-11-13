Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Police are investigating after a minivan crashed into the Burlington Police Department building.
The crash happened at about 12:37 p.m. Friday at 267 West Front St., according to a Burlington Police Department news release.
Police say the act appears to be intentional. A suspect is in custody.
According to police, an employee is being assessed for minor injuries.
The front doors were severely damaged.
Sister station WGHP is working to obtain more information.
