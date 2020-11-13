Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Police are investigating after a minivan crashed into the Burlington Police Department building.

The crash happened at about 12:37 p.m. Friday at 267 West Front St., according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Police say the act appears to be intentional. A suspect is in custody.

According to police, an employee is being assessed for minor injuries.

The front doors were severely damaged.

Sister station WGHP is working to obtain more information.

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

Minivan crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody