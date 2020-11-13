Minivan crashes into NC police department; suspect in custody

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted:

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Police are investigating after a minivan crashed into the Burlington Police Department building.

The crash happened at about 12:37 p.m. Friday at 267 West Front St., according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Police say the act appears to be intentional. A suspect is in custody.

According to police, an employee is being assessed for minor injuries.

The front doors were severely damaged.

Sister station WGHP is working to obtain more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

