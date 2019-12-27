1  of  2
Minivan crashes off NC interstate into creek

North Carolina news

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A car crashed into a creek in west Charlotte Friday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound at Interstate 485, closing the shoulder for some time.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials expected to have the area cleared by 1:30 p.m.

A tow truck was seen pulling the vehicle from the area.

Details surrounding the crash were not provided.

